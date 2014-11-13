US STOCKS-Energy weighs on Wall Street as crude tumbles

* Wal-Mart climbs after results
* BlackBerry up after partnerships announcement
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Energy shares fell their most
in a month on Thursday as crude prices slid, leaving the S&P 500
little changed despite gains in Wal-Mart and other consumer
stocks.
The Dow and S&P 500 earlier hit intraday highs, with
Wal-Mart and Apple at record highs. Wal-Mart was up 4.2
percent to $82.50 after posting a 2.9 percent increase in
third-quarter revenue. It earlier hit a high of $82.85.
Apple rose as high as $113.45 to a fresh record
while Microsoft, up 1.6 percent at $49.55, swelled to a
market cap above $407 billion and overtook Exxon Mobil
as the second-largest publicly traded U.S. company, behind
Apple.
Exxon fell 1.1 percent to $94.39 as the largest weight on
the S&P 500 energy sector, which fell 2.2 percent. Brent
crude fell under $78 a barrel while U.S. crude
tumbled 3.8 percent to $74.27, both at their lowest in more than
four years.
Despite the fall in energy prices, gains in consumer stocks
were small. Discretionary items are expected to see more demand
as lower gasoline costs free cash from consumers.
"They should be and they will be," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, about
discretionary stocks going higher.
"But while we're waiting for consumer stocks to rise, energy
prices continue to be a headwind," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.41 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 17,650.61, the S&P 500 lost 0.94
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,037.31 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 4.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,679.44.
J.C. Penney shares tumbled 7.7 percent to $7.16 the
day after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss but
said same-store sales were flat and slightly cut its full-year
revenue forecast.
DreamWorks Animation shares jumped 10.9 percent to
$24.81 after the New York Times said toymaker Hasbro Inc
was in talks to buy the Hollywood studio. Hasbro shares lost 4
percent to $55.15.
U.S.-traded BlackBerry shares jumped 8.5 percent to
$12.23, the highest since June 2013, after it unveiled its new
mobile-device management and security platform and struck
wide-ranging partnerships.
