US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat after retail sales, UMich data on tap

* Retail sales top expectations for October
* Baker Hughes confirms merger talks with Halliburton
* Geron jumps on licensing deal with Johnson & Johnson
* Indexes: Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.11 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened flat on
Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth straight weekly
advance, after data on retail sales and ahead of a report on
consumer sentiment.
The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Thursday,
boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was little changed
as energy shares tracked crude futures prices lower.
Overall retail sales, which account for about one-third of
consumer spending, climbed 0.3 percent in October, topping
expectations for a 0.2 percent increase.
Other data showed U.S. import prices fell in September by
the most in more than two years as the cost of petroleum
products declined and a strong dollar made it cheaper for
Americans to buy goods from abroad.
"The fall in gasoline prices is absolutely what the doctor
ordered and I would be surprised if the holiday season wasn't
better than expected as a result of that," said John De Clue,
chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis, Minnesota.
While the Dow and S&P have continued to set record highs,
recent gains have been modest, with the S&P 500 yet to post a
gain of at least 1 percent this month.
"This is a market that has something for everyone but there
are still a lot of people on the sidelines that are skeptical,"
said De Clue.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.94 points, or
0.04 percent, to 17,645.85, the S&P 500 gained 0.05
points, or 0 percent, to 2,039.38 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,674.93.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary
November reading on consumer sentiment is expected later in the
session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT.) Expectations call for a
reading of 87.5 versus the final October reading of 86.9.
The S&P 500 is up 0.4 percent for the week and has rallied
9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by
supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so
far, it is up 10.3 percent.
Baker Hughes gained 4.1 percent to $61.13. The
oilfield services company said it was in preliminary merger
talks with its larger rival Halliburton Co, which was up
4 percent to $55.94. The two stocks were the best performers on
the S&P 500.
Geron Corp surged 33.3 percent to $3.08 after it licensed
its cancer compound to a Johnson & Johnson unit for up
to $935 million.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)