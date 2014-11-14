US STOCKS-Wall St inches lower with healthcare shares

* Retail sales top expectations
* Biotech stocks lose ground
* Indexes: Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down
0.1 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Friday afternoon, led by losses in healthcare shares.
Biotech stocks were among the biggest decliners in the S&P
health care index, which fell 1.1 percent. Gilead
was down 2.5 percent and Biogen Idec lost 4.2
percent.
Helping to limit losses was a stronger-than-expected rise in
October retail sales.
"Oil prices moving lower would be a net benefit from most
people's perspectives because it frees up so much potential
disposable spending on the part of the U.S. consumer," said
Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New
York.
At 2:07 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
38.31 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,614.48, the S&P 500
lost 3.98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,035.35 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 5.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to
4,674.53.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Newmont
Mining, which rose 4.5 percent, while the largest
decliner was Biogen.
On the Nasdaq 100, the largest gainer was Amazon,
which rose 3.4 percent, and the top decliner was Biogen.
On the Nasdaq, Cisco Systems, up 1.9 percent to
$26.18; Apple, up 0.7 percent to $113.61; and
Blackberry, down 6.3 percent to $11.30 were among the
most actively traded.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,523 to 1,494, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,437 issues fell and 1,220 advanced for a 1.18-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 27 new 52-week highs and four new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 61 new highs and 45 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)