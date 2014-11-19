US STOCKS-Wall St to dip at open, Fed minutes eyed

* Oplink jumps, to be bought by Koch Industries' subsidiary
* Lowe's shares rise after results
* Cliffs Natural Resources shares slide
* Futures down: Dow 14 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
(Updates prices, adds byline)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Wednesday following record closing highs for
both the Dow and S&P 500 and ahead of minutes from the most
recent Federal Reserve policy meeting.
U.S. housing starts unexpectedly fell in October but a jump
in permits to near a 6-1/2-year high suggested the housing
market was steadily regaining strength.
The Fed is set to publish minutes from the Federal Open
Market Committee's October policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900
GMT).
The minutes are expected to show the Fed's path is diverging
from other major central banks that are increasing their
stimulus programs. This view has helped strengthen the U.S.
dollar, weighing on crude oil and other commodity prices.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 14 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 1.5 points.
Target Corp shares rose 2.9 percent in premarket
trading after the fourth-largest U.S. retailer reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales.
Shares of the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer
Lowe's rose 4.5 percent premarket after it raised its
full-year profit and sales forecast as an improving job market
encourages home owners to increase spending on renovations.
Staples gained 3.5 percent premarket after it
reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as
demand recovered for core office supplies.
Cliffs Natural Resources said it was looking to exit
its Eastern Canadian iron ore operations, which may result in
the closure of its Bloom Lake mine in Quebec. Its shares fell
14.9 percent premarket.
Shares of Vipshop fell 7.7 percent premarket after
the Chinese online discount retailer's sales forecast failed to
beat estimates for the first time this fiscal year.
Oplink Communications shares jumped 13.7 percent
premarket as it is being purchased by Koch Optics, a subsidiary
of privately-help Koch Industries, for about $445 million.
Dollar General may need to close more than 4,000
stores to win approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
for its acquisition of Family Dollar Stores, the New
York Post reported citing two sources close to the situation.
