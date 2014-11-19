US STOCKS-Wall St slips from record; focus shifts to Fed

* Lowe's, Target shares rise after results
* Goldman sees Fed raising rates faster than market
expectations
* JetBlue shares climb
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to afternoon, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stocks were down slightly
early Wednesday afternoon, retreating from the previous
session's record closing highs on the S&P 500 and Dow, with
investors cautious ahead of minutes from the most recent Federal
Reserve meeting.
Tech names were among the biggest drags on the market, with
shares of Microsoft down 1 percent, weighing on both
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Helping to limit losses, Target Corp rose 6.8
percent and Lowe's rose 6.3 percent, both after results.
The Fed is set to publish minutes from the Federal Open
Market Committee's October policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900
GMT). They are expected to show the Fed's path is diverging from
other major central banks that are increasing stimulus. This
view has helped strengthen the U.S. dollar, weighing on crude
oil and other commodity prices.
"I can understand the market being a bit jittery here after
making a new high and pausing ahead of the Fed minutes," said
Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer of Multi-Asset Strategies
and Solutions at Voya Investment Management.
Goldman Sachs analysts on Wednesday said the Fed, once it
begins to tighten monetary policy, would raise short-term
interest rates faster and to higher levels than current market
expectations.
At 12:59 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
11.27 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,676.55, the S&P 500
lost 4.54 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,047.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 19.17 points, or 0.41 percent, to
4,683.28.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Staples
, up 9.3 percent, while the largest decliner was Avon
Products, down 4.9 percent, a day after a management
restructuring.
On the Nasdaq 100, the largest gainer was Staples, while the
largest decliner was Tesla Motors, down 3.7 percent.
Among other big movers, shares of JetBlue Airways
rose 4.3 percent after it said it will charge certain customers
for their first checked bag.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE
1,858 to 1,121, for a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,772
issues fell and 863 advanced for a 2.05-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 26 new 52-week highs
and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 37 new
highs and 61 new lows.
(additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)