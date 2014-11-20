US STOCKS-Wall St edges up after upbeat U.S. data, Intel outlook

* Intel shares up after upbeat outlook
* GoPro falls after pricing follow-on shares at discount
* Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday afternoon as data showed further strength in the U.S.
economy and Intel INTC.O> gave an upbeat forecast.
Tech shares helped to lead the day's gains after Intel's
revenue outlook for 2015 was above Wall Street's expectations
and the company also raised its dividend. Intel shares climbed
3.8 percent to $35.65, giving a boost to all three major
indexes.
Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew at its
fastest pace in two decades, U.S. home resales jumped to their
highest in more than a year in October, and a gauge of future
U.S. economic activity gained.
Growth in the economy and earnings should bode well for
stocks heading into next year, said Margaret Patel, senior
portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management.
"Next year will be a reasonable to maybe a surprisingly good
year," she said. "(There is) no reason in the world why we can't
see P/Es expand." Patel, who spoke at Reuters Global Investment
Outlook Summit Thursday, said stocks could rise by a mid
single-digit to high-teens percentage next year.
At 2:07 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
16.57 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,702.3, the S&P 500
gained 3.07 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,051.79 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 23.72 points, or 0.51 percent, to
4,699.44.
GoPro shares fell 6.8 percent to $73.70 after a
follow-on offering priced at $75 per share, a discount to
Wednesday's close.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,993 to 1,022, for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,732 issues rose and 932 fell for a 1.86-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 44 new 52-week highs
and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 52 new
highs and 48 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)