US STOCKS-Wall St hits new records, boosted by cyclicals

* Wall Street closed a fifth week of gains on Friday
* RenaissanceRe to buy Platinum for $1.9 bln
* Cyclical shares lead while telecom falls
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Updates to mid-morning trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 24 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
with major indexes hitting fresh records on the back of multiple
merger deals and hopes that China will take further
accommodative monetary policy action.
Equities closed a fifth straight week of advances Friday,
boosted by accommodative actions from central banks in China and
Europe. That factor could continue boosting markets as sources
told Reuters that the Chinese leadership and central bank were
ready to cut interest rates again and loosen lending
restrictions. Such policy changes in the world's second-biggest
economy could spur more market gains.
"The carry-over effect from China, taken with the fact that
the U.S. is pretty healthy, and you have a market with a bias to
trend higher, especially on the cyclical front," said Mike
Gibbs, who helps oversee more than $500 billion as co-head of
the equity advisory group at Raymond James in Memphis.
Cyclical stocks - tied to the pace of economic growth - led
gains, with the S&P consumer discretionary sector up
0.6 percent. Financials rose 0.4 percent.
The weakest group was telecom, down 1.6 percent.
AT&T fell 1.6 percent to $34.70 while Verizon lost
1.7 percent at $49.35 after Citigroup downgraded the stock to
"neutral." Both stocks limited the Dow's advance.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd agreed to buy Platinum
Underwriters Holdings Ltd for $1.9 billion.
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy
Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840
million including milestone payments.
Prosensa soared 61 percent to $18.43 while Platinum was up
21 percent at $74.05.
Cimatron Ltd jumped 43 percent to $8.70 on its
heaviest ever one-day volume after 3D Systems Corp
agreed to buy the company for $97 million. Shares of 3D jumped
7.5 percent to $37.80.
At 11:07 a.m. (1607 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 10.53 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,820.59, the S&P
500 gained 4.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,068.27 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 25.32 points, or 0.54
percent, to 4,738.29.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,787 to 1,108, for a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,795 issues rose and 754 fell for a 2.38-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 57 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 36 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)