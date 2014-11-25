US STOCKS-Futures point to higher open after strong GDP data

* S&P 500 has risen in 12 of past 14 sessions

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, indicating major indexes would push even further into record territory, following a reading on economic growth that was much stronger than expected.

The Commerce Department raised its estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product to a 3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5 percent rate reported last month. The reading was also stronger than the 3.3 percent rate that had been expected, pointing to strengthening fundamentals that should support the economy for the rest of the year.

Equities have been strong of late. The S&P 500 is up for 12 of the past 14 sessions, and all three major indexes are coming off five-week streaks of gains. Both the Dow and S&P closed at records on Monday, and the S&P is up more than 13 percent from an intraday low in mid-October.

The speed of the rally could lead to profit-taking, and market moves may be amplified by the low volume expected this week, with some market participants out for the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday and will close early on Friday.

In company news, Tiffany & Co rose 2.1 percent to $107.25 before the bell despite reporting third-quarter sales that missed expectations, due to weak demand in Japan.

Nuance Communications Inc, whose voice recognition software runs Siri on Apple Inc's iPhones, late Monday reported revenue growth of 6.4 percent. Shares rose 5.7 percent to $16.19 before the bell.

Workday Inc late Monday forecast fiscal 2016 revenue below expectations, sending shares down 7.8 percent to $85.25 in premarket trading.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd's quarterly loss narrowed from the prior year while revenue fell 7.5 percent. Shares fell 4 percent to $2.97 before the bell.

Restaurant shares may be in focus after the U.S. government introduced sweeping new rules that require chain restaurants and large vending machine operators to disclose calorie counts to make people more aware of the risks of obesity posed by fatty, sugary foods.

Futures snapshot at 8:41:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 127,822 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.21 percent, in volume of 19,406 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.19 percent, with 18,266 contracts changing hands. (Editing by W Simon, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)