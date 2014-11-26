US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher, investors await flurry of data

* HP shares fall in premarket after results late Tuesday
* Markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. stock index futures were
very slightly higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a
flurry of economic data that will be released throughout the
morning, which could indicate whether the market's record levels
are justified.
* While tech shares could see some pressure following weak
results from Hewlett-Packard Co, trading is expected to
be quiet, with some market participants already out for the
Thanksgiving holiday. The stock market will be closed on
Thursday and will close early on Friday.
* Market moves have been slight of late. Over the past 250
sessions, the S&P 500 has posted an average daily move of 15.8
points, which the benchmark index has not topped in any session
in November. The index's 14-day average move has dropped to
10.59 points from a high of 33.21 on Oct. 23.
* While this week's trend of below-average volume is
expected to continue, that thin action could amplify market
moves if economic data comes in much stronger or weaker than
expected. Both the Dow and S&P have hit a string of records of
late, and the S&P has risen in 12 of its last 15 sessions.
* Among the day's data, durable goods are seen down by 0.6
percent in October while weekly jobless claims fall by 3,000 to
288,000. Both reports will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).
* After the market opens, investors will look to the
November Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index, both new and
pending home sales for October, and the final read on November
consumer sentiment from the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan Surveys of Consumers. Chicago PMI is seen falling to 63
from 66.2 while sentiment is expected to improve slightly.
* Hewlett-Packard fell 2.3 percent to $36.76 in premarket
trading a day after it said revenue fell in almost every
business segment in the fourth quarter, highlighting weaknesses
ahead of the company's planned 2015 separation of its enterprise
services from its traditional computer and printing units.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc, along with platinum and
palladium dealers in Europe, has been sued in the United States
in what the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide
class action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.
Futures snapshot at 6:54:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.11
percent, with 73,394 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.17
percent, in volume of 10,546 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 10,382 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by W Simon)