US STOCKS-Wall St flat, near records after tepid data

* HP rises after results, Deere shares fall
* Jobless claims above 300,000 for first time since Sept
* Markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. stocks ticked higher on
Wednesday as the market's recent upward bias held ahead of the
Thanksgiving holiday, even as a round of economic data came in
below expectations.
Trading was light, with some market participants already out
for Thanksgiving. The stock market will be closed on Thursday
and will close early on Friday. The thin action could amplify
swings, especially with the Dow and S&P having hit a string of
records recently.
Market moves have been slight of late, though indexes have
trended to the upside. The S&P is up in 13 of the past 16
sessions.
In the latest data, jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the
latest week, topping 300,000 for the first time since early
September, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell for
a second straight month in October.
A barometer of business activity in the U.S. Midwest
declined more than expected in November. Consumer sentiment rose
to its highest level in more than seven years, but was down
slightly from a preliminary reading.
"This isn't enough to derail the rally we've been on,
because while markets are fairly valued, when you consider the
alternatives equities are still the best asset," said Matthew
Keator, partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in
Lenox, Massachusetts.
The PHLX Housing index fell 0.8 percent after data
showed pending home sales unexpectedly fell in October, though
new home sales were higher. Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc
fell 1 percent to $25.22.
Deere & Co fell 1.4 percent to $86.56 after the farm
equipment company forecast a drop in equipment sales in the
current quarter, hurt by lower corn prices and falling farm
incomes.
Hewlett-Packard Co rose 3.8 percent to $39.07 as one
of the S&P 500's biggest gainers a day after it reported its
fourth-quarter results.
At 11:10 a.m. (1610 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 2.63 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,812.31, the S&P
500 gained 1.97 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,069 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 15.54 points, or 0.33 percent, to
4,773.79.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,602 to 1,327, for a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,365
issues rose and 1,141 fell, for a 1.20-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 47 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 78 new highs and 25 new lows.
