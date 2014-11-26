US STOCKS-Tech buoys Wall Street, but energy still weighs

* Chipmaker shares at highest since mid-2001
* HP rises after results, Deere falls
* U.S. markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.47 pct
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. stocks edged up on
Wednesday, boosted by tech shares, while the energy sector was
once more the largest weight on the market as crude prices
continued to flirt with multi-year lows.
Hewlett-Packard, Apple and chipmakers were
among the largest advancers, with the PHLX semiconductor index
at its highest since mid-2001. Apple gained 0.8 percent
while the SOX was last up 1.8 percent.
Trading was relatively light, with some market participants
already out for the Thanksgiving holiday. The stock market will
be closed on Thursday, while Friday will be a half-day session.
U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October and a
measure of business spending plans fell for a second straight
month, but consumer confidence was near a 7-1/2-year high
suggesting the economy remains resilient in the face of
faltering global demand.
"On balance data was still supportive of reasonable strength
in the economy," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
He said the optimism on holiday shopping was a reason behind
gains in chipmakers. "PC sales have been a drag and there may be
some hope we see a pick-up."
At 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 6.15 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,808.79, the S&P
500 gained 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,070.27 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 22.38 points, or 0.47
percent, to 4,780.63.
Hewlett-Packard Co rose 3.7 percent to $39.02 as one
of the S&P 500's biggest gainers the day after reporting
fourth-quarter results.
Deere & Co fell 0.8 percent to $87.06 after the farm
equipment company forecast a drop in equipment sales in the
current quarter, hurt by lower corn prices and falling farm
incomes.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,765
to 1,245, for a 1.42-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,545 issues
rose and 1,121 fell for a 1.38-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 51 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 94 new highs and 33 new lows.
