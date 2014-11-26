US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high boosted by tech shares

* Chipmaker shares at highest since mid-2001
* HP, Analog Devices rally after results
* U.S. markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday
* Dow up 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.28 pct, Nasdaq up 0.61 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
boosted by tech shares, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials
closing at records, while the energy sector was once more the
largest weight on the market as crude prices continued to flirt
with multi-year lows.
Hewlett-Packard, Apple and chipmakers were
among the largest advancers, with the PHLX semiconductor index
closing up 2.1 percent to its highest since June 2001.
Analog Devices jumped 5.5 percent to $54.56, leading the
sector a day after posting results.
Hewlett-Packard rose 4.1 percent to $39.16 the day after
reporting fourth-quarter earnings.
Trading was relatively light, with 4.8 billion shares
changing hands compared to the daily average this month of about
6.3 billion. The stock market will be closed on Thursday, while
Friday will be a half-day session with the close at 1 p.m. (1800
GMT).
U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October and a
measure of business spending plans fell for a second straight
month, but consumer confidence was near a 7-1/2-year high
suggesting the economy remains resilient in the face of
faltering global demand.
"On balance, data was still supportive of reasonable
strength in the economy," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
He said the optimism on holiday shopping was a reason behind
gains in chipmakers. "PC sales have been a drag and there may be
some hope we see a pick-up."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.81 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 17,827.75, the S&P 500 gained 5.8
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,072.83 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.07 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,787.32.
The S&P's energy sector fell 1.1 percent, taking the
declines in the past three sessions to 3.4 percent. Crude prices
fell as after OPEC increased signals that it would hold off
making any major production cuts this week.
U.S.-traded Seadrill shares tumbled 22.8 percent to
$15.99 after it stopped dividend payments to help it weather a
slump in offshore drilling rig market rates.
Apple led S&P 500 gains, closing up 1.2 percent at
$119 per share. Seven of the top 10 points gainers in the index
on Wednesday were in the tech sector.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 1,903 to 1,159, for a
1.64-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,644 issues rose and 1,047 fell
for a 1.57-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 35 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)