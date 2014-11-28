US STOCKS-Futures flat; oil rout looks to weigh on energy

* Oil falls 6.5 percent, Exxon tumbles in pre-market
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stock index futures were
mostly flat on Friday, as the market's recent upward bias looked
to continue in a holiday-shortened session, though energy shares
saw heavy pressure as crude oil tumbled to a four-year low.
Wall Street was closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday and will shut three hours earlier on Friday. Trading
volatility could spike since many market participants were
extending the holiday.
U.S. crude futures slumped 6.3 percent to $69.06 per
barrel. It was the biggest one-day drop for crude since August
2011, and the decline brought prices to their lowest since 2010.
On Thursday, OPEC decided not to cut output, which could leave
oil markets heavily oversupplied.
Energy shares have been under pressure throughout 2014 as
crude prices have slid more than 30 percent from a recent
closing high. The S&P energy sector is the only S&P 500
industry group to be lower for the year, down 4.3 percent.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund
fell 4.3 percent to $81.60 in pre-market trading. Exxon Mobil
Corp lost 3.5 percent to $91.20 while Chevron Corp
fell 4 percent to $110.55; both stocks are Dow
components. Halliburton Co lost 4.2 percent to $45.35.
The weakness in oil could be a boon for the holiday shopping
season, with lower gas prices possibly sparking increased
consumer spending.
The decline in oil boosted airline shares ahead of the
market open. American Airlines Group Inc rose 3.8
percent to $46.67 before the bell, while JetBlue Airways Corp
was up 4.8 percent to $14.25. Delta Air Lines Inc
jumped 4 percent to $46.
Despite the energy weakness, major indexes could eke out a
sixth straight weekly advance. For the week so far, the Dow is
up 0.1 percent and the S&P is up 0.5 percent. The Nasdaq is up
1.6 percent, boosted by strength in technology shares, a trend
that continued on Friday and lifted Nasdaq futures, which count
few energy names as major components. Cisco Systems Inc
rose 0.6 percent to $27.59.
Equities have been strong of late, with the Dow and S&P 500
both closing at records on Wednesday. Recent gains have been
fueled by actions from central banks around the world, as well
as strong economic data and corporate results.
Futures snapshot at 8:06:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.14
percent, with 161,532 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.2
percent, in volume of 28,101 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 30,229 contracts changing hands.
