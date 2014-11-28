US STOCKS-Futures imply flat open; energy on track for big drop

* Oil falls 6 percent, Exxon tumbles in pre-market
* Airline shares rally on drop in crude prices
* Indexes could notch sixth straight weekly advance
* Dow up 20 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 12.75 pts
(Updates prices)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Friday, as the market's recent upward
bias looked to continue in a holiday-shortened session, though
energy shares saw heavy pressure as crude oil tumbled to a
four-year low.
Wall Street was closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday and will shut three hours earlier on Friday. Trading
volatility could spike since many market participants were
extending the holiday.
U.S. crude futures slumped 6 percent to $69.26 per
barrel. It was the biggest one-day drop for crude since
September 2011, and the decline brought prices to their lowest
since 2010. On Thursday, OPEC decided not to cut output, which
could leave oil markets heavily oversupplied.
Energy shares have been under pressure throughout 2014 as
crude prices have slid more than 30 percent from a recent
closing high. The S&P energy sector is the only S&P 500
industry group to be lower for the year, down 4.3 percent.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund
fell 4 percent to $81.88 in pre-market trading. Exxon Mobil Corp
lost 3.5 percent to $91.20 while Chevron Corp
fell 3.4 percent to $111.21; both stocks are Dow components.
Halliburton Co lost 5.3 percent to $44.81.
The weakness in oil could be a boon for the holiday shopping
season, with lower gas prices possibly sparking increased
consumer spending.
The decline in oil boosted airline shares ahead of the
market open. American Airlines Group Inc rose 5.4
percent to $47.40 before the bell, while JetBlue Airways Corp
was up 5.4 percent to $14.33. Delta Air Lines Inc
jumped 4.9 percent to $46.40.
Despite the energy weakness, major indexes could eke out a
sixth straight weekly advance. For the week so far, the Dow is
up 0.1 percent and the S&P is up 0.5 percent. The Nasdaq, which
counts few energy names among its major components, is up 1.6
percent this week.
Equities have been strong of late, with the Dow and S&P 500
both closing at records on Wednesday. Recent gains have been
fueled by actions from central banks around the world, as well
as strong economic data and corporate results.
Futures snapshot at 8:49:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.05
percent, with 174,243 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.3
percent, in volume of 30,142 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 32,705 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)