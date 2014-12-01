US STOCKS-Futures fall on weak global data, falling commodities

* Oil futures drop, weighing on energy stocks
* U.S. manufacturing data due after market opens
* Store sales hurt by holiday discounts, online shopping
* Futures down: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Monday as manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe eased in
November, with demand waning even in the face of sharp price
cuts.
* Sliding oil and metals prices are seen dragging on energy
and mining stocks. The Select Sector SPDR Energy exchange traded
fund fell 1 percent in light premarket trading. U.S.
crude futures fell 1 percent to $65.52 a barrel and Brent
dropped 0.7 percent to $69.68.
* Markit's final November manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index for the euro zone was 50.1, its lowest reading since June
2013 and down from a flash reading in mid-November of 50.4,
despite price cuts made possible by tumbling input costs. New
orders declined for a third month.
* U.S. manufacturing data is due later in the day, with
Markit's gauge out at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), followed soon after
by the Institute for Supply Management's report.
* Early holiday promotions and rising online shopping took a
toll on in-store U.S. sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as
shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than they did a year
earlier, according to data released Sunday by an industry group.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. EST (1212 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.3
percent, with 173,462 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1
percent, in volume of 27,342 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.21 percent,
with 31,548 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)