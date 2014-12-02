US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher after decline, oil down again

* Weakness in crude oil could again pressure energy names

* Avanir Pharma higher in premarket, Otsuka to buy

* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts (Updates prices)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday, indicating a modest rebound from the previous session's broad decline, which was the S&P 500's weakest day in a month.

Energy shares will be in focus as crude oil continues its recent volatility. U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent to $68.29 per barrel. While the commodity jumped on Monday, that followed a plummet of more than 10 percent last week, a decline that took it to multi-year lows.

Declines in energy shares have corresponded with the weakness in oil, which is down more than 30 percent from a recent high. The S&P 500 energy index is the weakest industry group by far this year, and the only one to be negative for 2014.

Apple Inc edged slightly lower in premarket trading. The tech giant lost 3.2 percent on Monday, dropping in its biggest one-day drop since September. The stock, the biggest U.S. company by market cap, was hit by unusual trading activity shortly after the market opened on Monday, tumbling in the span of a minute in what some traders deemed a "mini-flash crash."

In the latest deal news, Cypress Semiconductor Corp agreed to buy Spansion Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $4 billion. Separately, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it would buy Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $3.5 billion.

Cypress rose 14 percent to $11.92 in premarket trading while Spansion was up 21 percent at $27.55. Avanir added 13.5 percent to $17.03.

Investors are looking ahead to a read on October construction spending, due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and seen rising by 0.6 percent. Markets may be vulnerable to a weak read, which would follow tepid reports on manufacturing on Monday and could prompt traders to take profits.

Despite Monday's decline, equities have been strong of late and continue to hover near record levels. Major indexes closed out a sixth straight week of gains last week.

Futures snapshot at 8:02:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.26 percent, with 145,799 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.28 percent, in volume of 22,238 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 53 points, or 0.3 percent, with 29,332 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)