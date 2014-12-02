US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher after decline, oil down again

* Weakness in crude oil could again pressure energy names
* Avanir Pharma higher in premarket, Otsuka to buy
* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Tuesday, indicating a modest rebound from the previous
session's broad decline, which was the S&P 500's weakest day in
a month.
Energy shares will be in focus as crude oil continues its
recent volatility. U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent to
$68.29 per barrel. While the commodity jumped on Monday, that
followed a plummet of more than 10 percent last week, a decline
that took it to multi-year lows.
Declines in energy shares have corresponded with the
weakness in oil, which is down more than 30 percent from a
recent high. The S&P 500 energy index is the weakest
industry group by far this year, and the only one to be negative
for 2014.
Apple Inc edged slightly lower in premarket
trading. The tech giant lost 3.2 percent on Monday, dropping in
its biggest one-day drop since September. The stock, the biggest
U.S. company by market cap, was hit by unusual trading activity
shortly after the market opened on Monday, tumbling in the span
of a minute in what some traders deemed a "mini-flash crash."
In the latest deal news, Cypress Semiconductor Corp
agreed to buy Spansion Inc in an all-stock deal valued
at about $4 billion. Separately, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
said it would buy Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc for about
$3.5 billion.
Cypress rose 14 percent to $11.92 in premarket trading while
Spansion was up 21 percent at $27.55. Avanir added 13.5 percent
to $17.03.
Investors are looking ahead to a read on October
construction spending, due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and seen rising
by 0.6 percent. Markets may be vulnerable to a weak read, which
would follow tepid reports on manufacturing on Monday and could
prompt traders to take profits.
Despite Monday's decline, equities have been strong of late
and continue to hover near record levels. Major indexes closed
out a sixth straight week of gains last week.
Futures snapshot at 8:02:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.26
percent, with 145,799 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.28
percent, in volume of 22,238 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 53 points, or 0.3 percent,
with 29,332 contracts changing hands.
