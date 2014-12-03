US STOCKS-Dow hits record as energy rises for 3rd straight day

* ADP private payrolls just short of expectations
* U.S. services sector readings show growth
* Energy shares rise for third session
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
(Updates to midday trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Wednesday as energy-related shares rose for a third straight
session and data pointed to improving conditions in the U.S.
services sector, which makes up a majority of the economy.
Market moves were slight, with many traders looking ahead to
a key meeting of the European Central Bank. Still, the Dow hit
an intraday record and the S&P was within four points of its
record set last week.
The S&P 500 energy sector rose 1.3 percent as the
top-performing sector on the day, up alongside a 0.6 percent
increase in the price of crude oil. Cimarex Energy
was the S&P 500's top percentage gainer, up 5.9 percent
at $108.98. Diamond Offshore rose 3.7 percent to $31.46.
While the sector is on track for its third consecutive daily
advance - and is up 3.3 percent over that period - the group
remains the year's biggest underperformer. It is the only
industry group to be negative on the year, pressured as crude
has lost more than 30 percent from a recent high.
"Energy is the undervalued sector of the market, but trying
to call the bottom of oil prices is like trying to catch a
falling knife. There's value to be had, but also might be some
more pain along the way," said Joseph Quinlan, chief market
strategist at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth
Management in New York.
A gauge of growth in the U.S. services sector rose more than
expected in November even as its employment component dipped,
according to ISM, while Markit's reading of the sector showed
growth, though as a slower clip.
Markets reacted mutedly to data showing the U.S. private
sector created 208,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected. The
numbers, however, suggested a slowing global economy was having
a limited impact on domestic activity.
Momentum is building for the ECB to launch a program of
sovereign-bond buying to boost the bloc's struggling economy,
with most signs pointing to March for a decision. The ECB meets
on Thursday.
"We're looking for any stimulus, and are vulnerable to no
additional actions being taken," said Quinlan, who helps oversee
$330 billion in assets. "We'll feel more confident about global
prospects if we have a more proactive ECB."
At 12:05 p.m. (1705 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 8.54 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,888.09, the S&P
500 gained 3.81 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,070.36 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 11.55 points, or 0.24
percent, to 4,767.36.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,079 to 873, for a 2.38-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,772 issues
rose and 823 fell for a 2.15-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 92 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 103 new highs and 48 new
lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)