US STOCKS-Wall St falls at open on ECB comments

* Weekly jobless claims land almost as expected

* Stocks slide as ECB's Draghi speaks after meeting

* Indexes down: Dow 0.1, S&P 500 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 (Updates to market open)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi brushed off pressure to act and said the bank would reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further action if necessary.

The ECB met under growing pressure to act to prevent the bloc's economy from entering recession. The bank has already cut borrowing costs to record lows, given cheap loans to banks, and started buying debt to kick-start lending and bolster growth.

The United States is the main engine for a global economy in slow growth mode, a headwind for U.S. multinationals, according to Terry Sandven, senior equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Comments from Europe obviously impact equity prices to a degree, but I think the key driver near term is tomorrow's employment report," said Sandven.

"That will provide a better read on the pace of U.S. growth and the degree as to which inflation may be creeping into the market as measured by any wage growth."

The government's non-farm payrolls report for November is due Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,889.44, the S&P 500 lost 3.74 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,070.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.19 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,770.28.

The Dow and S&P 500 had ended at records on Wednesday as data showed the U.S. services sector continued to expand, boosting cyclical stocks.

Aeropostale shares fell 15.7 percent the day after the teen apparel retailer reported its eight straight quarterly loss and said it would close about 75 stores in the current quarter.

Shares of pet drug developer Kindred Biosciences fell 31.3 percent after it said it would stop developing its experimental atopic dermatitis drug for dogs due to "the rapid uptake and success" of a rival product. Dechra Pharmaceuticals recently launched its own treatment for the condition in Britain.

Workers in various industries are expected to stage strikes and walkouts throughout the United States to advocate for a $15 per hour minimum wage and other labor rights. Workers include some at fast-food restaurants like McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's, and major airports like JFK in New York City. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)