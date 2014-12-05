US STOCKS-Futures drift higher ahead of key jobs report

* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of the key employment report for November, which investors awaited for clues on the strength of the world's largest economy and the next policy move from the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. employment growth likely accelerated a bit in November, but wage gains probably remained tepid, leaving room for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates near zero well into next year. Non-farm payrolls are seen up by 230,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Seasonal hiring is, however, a wild card.

* Data on durable goods and factory orders are both due shortly after trading begins on Wall Street.

* The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs earlier this week and are on track for a seventh week of gains, a streak not seen in a year for both indexes. The Nasdaq Composite is slightly lower so far this week.

* American Eagle Outfitters shares fell 6.6 percent in premarket trading after the teen apparel retailer forecast a current-quarter profit below analysts' estimates and reported its fifth straight drop in quarterly income.

* Crude futures prices fell to near five-year lows Monday, which could continue to pressure stocks in the energy sector.

Futures snapshot at 7:31 a.m. EST (1231 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, with 72,314 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.12 percent, in volume of 11,216 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.13 percent, with 12,861 contracts changing hands.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)