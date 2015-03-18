US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of Fed statement

* Futures off: Dow 92 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated statement and news
conference by the Federal Reserve later in the session, with the
Fed expected to give clearer clues on how soon it plans to
tighten monetary policy.
* The U.S. central bank is expected to provide indications
on the timing of its first interest rate hike in nearly a
decade, as it assesses whether the U.S. economic recovery can
hold up against collapsing oil prices and a soaring dollar.
* A Fed statement is due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with a
press conference by Chair Janet Yellen half an hour later.
* The U.S. dollar has strengthened against most major
currencies as central banks around the world ease monetary
policy while the Fed is on track to tighten.
* U.S. crude fell for a seventh straight session, hitting a
fresh six-year low at $42.05 per barrel. Energy shares could
continue to be pressured by the price action in crude.
* A lock-up period in Alibaba shares expires
Wednesday, freeing some 437 million Alibaba shares for possible
sale. A larger lock-up of more than a billion shares expires in
September. The stock hit a high of $120 back in November and
closed Tuesday at $84.50, about 24 percent above the $68 IPO
price.
* Oracle rose 2.2 percent in light premarket volume
a day after it posted flat third-quarter revenue and slightly
lower profit. However, it raised its quarterly dividend 25
percent to 15 cents a share.
Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. EDT (11:34 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.44
percent, with 133,889 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.37
percent, in volume of 17,947 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 92 points, or 0.52 percent,
with 14,176 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)