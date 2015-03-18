US STOCKS-Wall St falls with eyes on Fed statement

* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
* Alibaba shares little changed as lockup expires
* FedEx falls after lower outlook
* U.S. crude futures hit fresh 6-year low
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks fell in early
trading on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated statement and
news conference by the Federal Reserve later in the session,
with the Fed expected to give clearer clues on how soon it plans
to tighten monetary policy.
The U.S. central bank is expected to provide indications on
the timing of its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade,
as its two-day meeting ends later in the day. The Fed is
assessing if the U.S. economic recovery can hold up against
collapsing oil prices and a soaring dollar.
A statement is due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with a press
conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen half an hour later.
The U.S. dollar has strengthened against most major
currencies as central banks around the world ease monetary
policy while the Fed is on track to tighten.
"It's mostly posturing ahead of the Fed," said Jim Paulsen,
chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis.
"I think the (stock) market is going to have trouble with
interest rates the rest of the year."
U.S. crude fell for a seventh straight session,
hitting a fresh six-year low at $42.05 per barrel. It was last
down 2.7 percent at $42.27. The S&P 500 energy sector
slipped 0.3 percent.
"Oil might be pressuring things a little bit," said Paulsen.
"There's a lot in there for the market to be very volatile
today."
At 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 96.82 points, or 0.54 percent, to 17,752.26,
the S&P 500 lost 8.34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,065.94
and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.76 points, or 0.28
percent, to 4,923.68.
A lock-up period in Alibaba shares expires
Wednesday, with a larger one expiring in September. The stock
hit a high of $120 in November and closed Tuesday at $84.50,
about 24 percent above its IPO price. Shares were little changed
at $84.31 after a small premarket decline.
FedEx shares fell 2.3 percent to $171.61 after the
package delivery company forecast full-year profit below analyst
forecasts.
Oracle rose 4.3 percent to $44.71 a day after it
posted flat third-quarter revenue and slightly lower profit.
However, it raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 15 cents
a share.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,785 to 939, for a 1.90-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,428 issues fell and 892 advanced for a 1.60-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 53 new highs
and 23 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)