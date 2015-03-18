US STOCKS-Wall Street falls ahead of Fed statement, Yellen comments

* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
* Alibaba shares little changed as lockup expires
* FedEx falls after lower outlook
* U.S. crude futures hit fresh 6-year low
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
ahead of a highly anticipated statement and news conference by
the Federal Reserve later in the session, with the Fed seen
giving clearer clues on how soon it plans to tighten monetary
policy.
Shares were off their lows as utilities, expected to suffer
if interest rates rise, and energy companies, recently hurt by
lower crude prices, were the unexpected leaders of the session.
The U.S. central bank is expected to provide indications on
the timing of its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade,
as its two-day meeting ends later in the day. The Fed is
assessing if the U.S. economic recovery can hold up against
collapsing oil prices and a soaring dollar.
A statement is due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with a press
conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen half an hour later.
The U.S. dollar has strengthened against most major
currencies as central banks around the world ease monetary
policy while the Fed is on track to tighten.
"There's not much of a move really; it's more stock-specific
and the market is basically in wait-and-see mode," said Richard
Sichel, chief investment officer at Philadelphia Trust Co.
"If the Fed is more hawkish hopefully investors could see
that as a sign the economy is doing well."
At 12:19 p.m. EDT (1619 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 105.58 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,743.5,
the S&P 500 lost 8.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,065.96
and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.19 points, or 0.27
percent, to 4,924.24.
U.S. crude fell for a seventh straight session,
hitting a fresh six-year low at $42.03 per barrel. It was last
down 2.6 percent at $42.33. The S&P 500 energy sector
however was up 0.4 percent and is on track to post its first
positive week in five.
A lock-up period in Alibaba shares expires
Wednesday, with a larger one expiring in September. The stock
hit a high of $120 in November and closed Tuesday at $84.50,
about 24 percent above its IPO price. Shares were little changed
at $84.43 on nearly twice the average volume of the past five
sessions.
FedEx shares fell 2.3 percent to $171.64 after the
package delivery company forecast full-year profit below analyst
estimates.
Oracle rose 2.6 percent to $43.97 a day after it
posted flat third-quarter revenue and slightly lower profit.
However, it raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 15 cents
a share.
