版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 02:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stock turned higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to an interest rate hike as early as June.

At 2:02 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.55 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,889.63, the S&P 500 gained 7.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,081.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.65 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,947.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐