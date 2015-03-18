US STOCKS-Wall St surges as Fed statement offers relief

* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
* Oil rallies, energy shares gain
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks rallied on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut its expected pace of
growth and inflation, suggesting a less aggressive timeline for
raising interest rates even as it opened the door for the first
rate hike in almost a decade.
The Fed in its statement following a two-day meeting dropped
its pledge to be "patient" in deciding when to begin raising
rates, moving a step closer toward hiking rates, but made it
clear that it needs to see more gains in the labor market and
price growth to raise rates.
While the statement put a June rate increase on the table,
it also allowed the Fed enough flexibility to move later in the
year, stressing that any decision would depend on incoming data.
All 10 S&P sectors were higher. At its session high, the S&P
500 came within 0.5 percent of its record close set earlier this
month.
"By eliminating 'patient' from its guidance it removed an
artificial stricture on its flexibility, creating room for the
data to dictate its future actions," said David Joy, chief
market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
"At the same time, by lowering its expectations for the pace
at which rates will rise, it sent a clear signal that it is in
no hurry to push rates higher as it views the economy as growing
only moderately."
Energy shares surged as crude oil rallied and the dollar
fell following the Fed statement. The S&P energy index
was up 3.4 percent, leading gains in the S&P 500. The utility
index, which tends to do better in a low interest rate
environment, jumped 3.1 percent.
At 3:13 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
226.75 points, or 1.27 percent, to 18,075.83, the S&P 500
gained 29.8 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,104.08 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 57.87 points, or 1.17 percent, to
4,995.31.
Oracle rose 3.6 percent to $44.40 a day after it
posted flat third-quarter revenue and slightly lower profit.
However, it raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 15 cents
a share.
