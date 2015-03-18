US STOCKS-Wall St surges as Fed statement relieves rate worries

* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
* Oil rallies, energy shares gain
* Fed removes "patient" from its language
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks rallied on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive
timeline for raising interest rates even as it opened the door
for the first hike in almost a decade.
The Fed dropped its pledge to be "patient" in deciding when
to begin raising rates, but it cut its interest-rate projections
over the next few years and downgraded its outlook for the U.S.
economy.
While the statement put a June rate increase on the table,
it also allowed the Fed flexibility to move later, stressing
that any decision would depend on incoming data.
All 10 S&P sectors were higher on the day, with the S&P 500
ending within 1 percent of its record close set earlier this
month. Stocks had been trading lower ahead of the Fed
announcement.
"By lowering its expectations for the pace at which rates
will rise, it sent a clear signal that it is in no hurry to push
rates higher as it views the economy as growing only
moderately," said David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
Energy shares surged as crude oil rallied and the dollar
dropped. The S&P energy index added 2.9 percent, leading
gains in the S&P 500, followed by the utility index,
up 2.7 percent. Utilities tend to do better in a low interest
rate environment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 227.11 points,
or 1.27 percent, to 18,076.19, the S&P 500 gained 25.14
points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,099.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 45.39 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,982.83.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts jumped,
pushing expectations for the first rate hike farther into the
future. Traders now see a 60 percent chance that the first Fed
rate hike will come in October, based on CME FedWatch.
Among the day's gainers, Oracle rose 2.9 percent to
$44.13 a day after it posted flat third-quarter revenue and
slightly lower profit. However, it raised its quarterly dividend
25 percent to 15 cents a share.
A lock-up period in Alibaba shares expired
Wednesday, with a larger one expiring in September. The stock
hit a high of $120 in November and closed Tuesday at $84.50,
about 24 percent above its IPO price. Shares ended up 0.1
percent at $84.59.
Volume was high. About 7.9 billion shares changed hands on
U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.6 billion average for the month
to date, according to BATS Global Markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,549
to 546, for a 4.67-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,692 issues rose
and 1,030 fell, for a 1.64-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 74 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 157 new highs and 48 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash and Ann Saphir; Editing
by Nick Zieminski)