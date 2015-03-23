US STOCKS-Futures dip after strong gains with eyes on Greece

* Futures off: Dow 21 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stock index futures
ticked lower on Monday following strong gains in major indexes
last week, as investors eyed negotiations over the future of
Greece in the euro zone and as oil prices fell further.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras were set to meet in Berlin, and Tsipras' list of
reform proposals will be given to the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers. Merkel has repeatedly said nobody should
expect a solution from their Monday meeting.
* Oil prices fell further, with Brent dropping 1
percent below $55 a barrel and U.S. crude down 2 percent
to $45.60, after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it would mull
cutting output if other producers outside OPEC do so, too.
* Gilead Sciences shares fell 3.8 percent in
premarket trading. A report by Bloomberg said the company told
healthcare providers nine patients taking its hepatitis C drugs
Harvoni or Sovaldi, along with a heart treatment, developed
abnormally slow heartbeats and one died of cardiac arrest.
* Traders will likely keep an eye on the U.S. dollar, which
remains in a strong footing as the Federal Reserve is seen
tightening monetary policy some time later this year, diverging
from most major central banks which are easing policy. The
20-day correlation between the dollar index and S&P 500
e-mini futures sits at -0.8.
Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. EDT (1134 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.12
percent, with 88,212 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.07
percent, in volume of 17,149 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 15,422 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)