US STOCKS-Wall St to dip at the open after weekly gains; volatility eyed

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks were set to dip
at the open on Monday following strong gains in major indexes
the previous week, as investors assessed gyrations in the dollar
and crude prices and their impact on equities.
Traders will likely keep an eye on the robust U.S. dollar as
the Federal Reserve is seen tightening monetary policy some time
later this year, diverging from most major central banks which
are easing policy. The 20-day correlation between the dollar
index and S&P 500 e-mini futures sits at -0.8. The
dollar index was down 0.5 percent on the day.
The surging dollar is one of the biggest headwinds to the
earnings of multinational U.S. corporations. Some analysts are
concerned about a possible earnings recession.
"The market has been in a back and forth motion for the last
couple of weeks, caught between the potential for rising
interest rates and its impact on the dollar and the feeling by
investors that the economy is gaining some strength," said Rick
Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
He said equity traders were "maybe a little bit too focused"
on the daily dollar moves and the impact of a stronger greenback
on earnings was not entirely clear.
Brent dropped 0.5 percent to just above $55 a barrel
and U.S. crude down 1.4 percent to $45.92, after top
exporter Saudi Arabia said it would only mull cutting output if
producers outside OPEC do so.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1 point and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 4 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 2 points.
Investors also eyed a meeting between German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Berlin.
Gilead Sciences shares fell 2 percent in premarket
trading. A report by Bloomberg said the company told healthcare
providers nine patients taking its hepatitis C drugs Harvoni or
Sovaldi, along with a heart treatment, developed abnormally slow
heartbeats and one died of cardiac arrest.
Immunogen rallied 23 percent in premarket trading
after it licensed Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical to
develop and commercialize anticancer therapies.
The Nasdaq Biotech index is up nearly 20 percent from
its February low and has been key in the Nasdaq Composite's
attempt to set a new record. The NBI has risen in the last eight
sessions.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 3.2 percent last week, closing
about 2 percent below its record high set 15 years ago during
the dot-com bubble.
