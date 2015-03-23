US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy pares gains

* Dollar weakens, supporting crude prices
* Gilead Pharma shares fall, biotech index down
* Indexes: Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq off 0.13
pct
(Updates prices, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Monday, following strong gains in major indexes the
previous week, as investors assessed gyrations in the dollar and
crude prices and their impact on equities.
Gains expanded and contracted, tracking the behavior of
energy stocks as crude oil prices were caught between the
weakness in the U.S. dollar and concerns about oversupply. The
S&P 500 energy sector rose 0.2 percent after earlier
gaining as much as 0.9 percent.
The action in the dollar has closely affected stocks of late
as traders focus on the Federal Reserve and its expected
monetary policy tightening sometime later this year. The 20-day
correlation between the dollar index and the S&P 500 sits
at -0.79. The dollar index was down 0.8 percent on the day.
"The market has been in a back-and-forth motion for the last
couple of weeks, caught between the potential for rising
interest rates and its impact on the dollar and the feeling by
investors that the economy is gaining some strength," said Rick
Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"Oil is confusing for investors," he said. Its decline "puts
more money in the pocket of consumers, but the drop has been so
precipitous it creates problems for a large part of the market."
At 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 25.46 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,153.11,
the S&P 500 gained 1.16 points, or 0.06 percent, to
2,109.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.32 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 5,020.10.
Brent was recently up 0.2 percent, while U.S. crude
added 0.4 percent even after top exporter Saudi Arabia
said it would only mull cutting output if producers outside OPEC
do so as well.
Kansas City Southern shares fell 7.7 percent to
$106.71 after the railroad cut its full year revenue forecast to
"low-single digit" percentage growth from "mid-single digit" due
to lower carload growth, primarily from the energy sector.
Gilead Sciences shares fell 2 percent to $100.21
after a Bloomberg report said the company told healthcare
providers nine patients taking its hepatitis C drugs along with
a heart treatment developed abnormally slow heartbeats and one
died of cardiac arrest.
Immunogen rallied 17.2 percent to $8.72 after it
licensed Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop
and commercialize anticancer therapies.
The Nasdaq Biotech index fell for the first time in
nine sessions, down 1.9 percent, after running up nearly 20
percent from its February low.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,875 to 1,070, for a 1.75-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,467
issues rose and 1,169 fell for a 1.25-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index was posting 58 new 52-week highs and 1 new
low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 111 new highs and 28 new
lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)