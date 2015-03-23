CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy retreats

(Removes reference to Nasdaq intraday record in paragraph 2)
* Dollar dips but oversupply worry weighs on oil
* Gilead Pharma shares fall, biotech index down
* Indexes: Dow up 0.34 pct, S&P up 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.01
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Monday on the heels of a rally in the prior week, as
investors weighed fluctuations in the dollar and its impact on
other markets, including crude prices.
The Nasdaq was less than 0.5 percent of a closing record set
on March 10, 2000.
Equity market gains ebbed and flowed, tracking the behavior
of energy stocks as crude oil prices were caught between the
weakness in the U.S. dollar and concerns about oversupply. The
S&P 500 energy sector was up 0.1 percent after earlier
gaining as much as 0.9 percent.
The action in the dollar has closely affected stocks of late
as traders anticipate monetary policy tightening by the Federal
Reserve some time later this year. The 20-day correlation
between the dollar index and the S&P 500 sits at -0.79.
The dollar index was down 0.9 percent on the day.
The recent dollar strength "is probably already at the point
where it is going to have a significant impact to earnings,"
said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush
Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
While the dollar's rise has been beneficial for consumers,
its rapid strengthening has been a problem for a large portion
of the market, such as commodities firms and exporters.
"Given what is going on with commodity prices and what is
going on with energy prices, if anything the inflation news is
getting better, not worse," said Massocca.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.07 points,
or 0.34 percent, to 18,189.72, the S&P 500 gained 3.81
points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,111.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,026.05.
Brent slipped 0.3 percent, while U.S. crude
added 0.2 percent even after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it
would only mull cutting output if producers outside OPEC do so
as well.
Kansas City Southern shares dropped 7.8 percent to
$106.70 as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the railroad
cut its full year revenue forecast.
Gilead Sciences shares fell 1.9 percent to $100.33
after a report said nine patients taking its hepatitis C drugs
along with a heart treatment developed abnormally slow
heartbeats and one died.
The Nasdaq Biotech index fell for the first time in
nine sessions, down 2.3 percent, after running up nearly 20
percent from its February low.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,965 to 1,030, for a 1.91-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,593
issues rose and 1,104 fell for a 1.44-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 61 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 137 new highs
and 30 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)