US STOCKS-Wall St slips after rally as dollar swings

* Oil rallies late on dollar weakness
* Biotechs snap 8-session win streak
* Indexes off: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq off
0.31 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Monday on the heels of strong gains in the prior week, as
investors weighed fluctuations in the dollar and its impact on
other markets, including crude prices.
Equity markets fluctuated between modest gains and slight
losses, tracking the movement of energy stocks as crude oil
prices were caught between the weakness in the U.S. dollar and
concerns about oversupply. The S&P 500 energy sector was
up 0.2 percent after earlier gaining as much as 0.9 percent.
The action in the dollar has closely affected stocks of late
as traders anticipate monetary policy tightening by the Federal
Reserve sometime later this year. The 20-day correlation between
the dollar index and the S&P 500 sits at -0.79. The
dollar index was down 0.9 percent on the day.
"People are now way too focused on earnings, which start in
a week or two, and what the impact of the stronger dollar will
be and until that happens it is going to hold the market in
check," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at
O'Neil Securities in New York.
While the dollar's rise has been beneficial for consumers,
its rapid strengthening has been a problem for a large portion
of the market, such as commodities firms and exporters.
"People are prepared for the strength of the dollar to hurt
earnings, but by how much they don't know yet," said Polcari.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.61 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 18,116.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.68
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,104.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 15.44 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,010.97.
The Nasdaq snapped a five-session winning streak but remains
less than 1 percent from a closing record set on March 10, 2000.
In a choppy session, Brent settled up 1.1 percent at
$55.92 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 1.9 percent
at $47.45. The decline in the dollar outweighed oversupply
concerns after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it would only mull
cutting output if producers outside OPEC do so as well.
Kansas City Southern shares dropped 8 percent to
$106.48 as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the railroad
cut its full year revenue forecast.
The Nasdaq Biotech index fell for the first time in
nine sessions, down 2.2 percent, after running up nearly 20
percent from its February low.
Volume was light, with about 5.42 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, below the 6.86 billion average so far this
month, according to BATS Global Markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,764 to 1,266, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,472
issues rose and 1,287 fell for a 1.14-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 62 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 153 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)