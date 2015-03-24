US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat with focus on dollar moves

* Google up 1 pct as CFO to move in from Morgan Stanley
* Whiting Petroleum shares tumble after share, note offering
* Futures little changed
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Tuesday, with futures fluctuating alongside
the dollar after data showed an uptick in underlying inflation
pressures and gains in home prices.
Traders are gauging how the Federal Reserve will react to
economic data, as a June interest rate increase from the Fed
remains on the table. The focus is on dollar's moves as the
currency's strength threatens to cut into U.S. corporate
earnings.
U.S. consumer prices rebounded in February as gasoline
prices rose for the first time since June.
Markit's preliminary gauge of factory activity this month is
due shortly after the opening bell.
Traders are "focusing on the effect on the dollar" after
recent data, said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"Right now, we are a bit of in a waiting pattern and the big
news is going to be when these earnings reports start to hit in
April."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up less than a point and
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 12 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 1 point.
Manufacturing activity in China dipped to an 11-month low in
March as new orders shrank while business activity in the euro
zone accelerated much faster than thought, separate surveys
showed.
Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 2 percent in premarket
trading after the miner slashed its quarterly dividend by 84
percent, to 5 cents a share from 31.25 cents, citing lower
commodity prices.
Whiting Petroleum Corp fell 20 percent premarket
after North Dakota's largest oil producer announced an offering
of 35 million shares and a $1.75 billion mix of notes and
convertible notes to help cut its near $6 billion debt load.
Google shares added 1 percent on news Ruth Porat
will leave her post as chief financial officer at Morgan Stanley
to join Google.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)