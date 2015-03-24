US STOCKS-Wall St little changed; Google boosts Nasdaq

* Google up 2 pct as CFO to move in from Morgan Stanley
* Shares of miner Freeport fall after it slashes dividend
* Whiting Petroleum shares tumble after share, note offering
* Dow, S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq up 0.26 pct
(Updates prices, adds data, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 24 Stocks were little changed on
Wall Street on Tuesday, with slight moves in tight lock step
with currency variations as traders focused on the dollar's
strength and its possible effect on corporate earnings.
The Nasdaq outperformed other major indexes, boosted by a 2
percent gain in Google shares. Morgan Stanley's
chief financial officer is leaving the bank to join Google.
Data from home sales to inflation and manufacturing
indicated the U.S. economy remains strong, but failed to alter
expectations of a faster or steeper monetary policy tightening
path at the Federal Reserve.
Traders have been focused on how the Fed will react to
economic data, as a June interest rate increase remains on the
table. Stocks have been inversely correlated to the strength of
the U.S. dollar.
"The data is good but not that good to change the impression
(that) we'll see a slow lift in rates from the Fed. After the
sharp move in the dollar, you won't see the data moving it
unless it is extremely better," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Investors believe the U.S. economy is the strongest in the
developed world, but also that equities are fairly priced."
At 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 6.54 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,122.58,
the S&P 500 gained 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, to
2,104.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.05 points, or
0.26 percent, to 5,024.02.
The dollar index zigzagged between gains and losses
and was recently up 0.1 percent on the day.
Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.9 percent to $18.96
after the miner slashed its quarterly dividend by 84 percent, to
5 cents a share from 31.25 cents, citing lower commodity prices.
Whiting Petroleum Corp fell 20.1 percent to $30.66.
North Dakota's largest oil producer announced an offering of 35
million shares and a $1.75 billion mix of notes and convertible
notes to help cut its near-$6 billion debt load.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,584 to 1,230, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,323
issues rose and 1,144 fell, for a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 11 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 60 new highs and 15 new
lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)