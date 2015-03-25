US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat after weak data

* Durable goods data unexpectedly weak
* Kraft up 34 pct, Kofax adds 46 pct after separate deal
* Futures: Dow off 6 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6 pts
(Updates prices, adds data, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Wednesday following weak industrial orders
data, with deals indicating investors still see value in the
market despite indexes trading near all-time highs.
Futures barely budged after durable goods orders
unexpectedly fell in February, data which pushed the dollar
index lower. A weak dollar has been supportive of stocks
of late as it eases fears that its steep rally will hurt
corporate earnings.
The dollar's rally from last year has been based on
expectations that a stronger U.S. economy is pushing the Federal
Reserve closer to raising rates.
"Bad economic news is taking the wind out of the sails with
respect to a rate hike in June," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"The market loves a zero interest rate policy."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up a point and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 6 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 6 points.
Kraft Foods jumped 34 percent in premarket trading
after a merger agreement with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned
by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. Kraft Heinz Co
will trade publicly and will be the third-largest food company
in North America.
Kofax Ltd rallied 46 percent premarket after Lexmark
International, known for its printers, said it would buy
Kofax in a deal of about $1 billion that would double the size
of its enterprise software business. Lexmark shares jumped 7.9
percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)