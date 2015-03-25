US STOCKS-Wall St falls as short-term technicals weaken

* Durable goods data unexpectedly weak
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks fell on
Wednesday, with losses accelerating after short-term technical
indicators failed and after a gauge of industrial orders that
unexpectedly fell last month.
Losses on the S&P 500 accelerated around mid-session after
the benchmark dropped below a support level near 2,085. An index
of biotechnology shares dropped sharply and is on track
to close below its 14-day average for the first time since Feb.
11.
"The S&P was trying to hold just below 2,090 but failed;
maybe it's not much more than technical levels traders are
playing with right now," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment
officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"Technicals take over on this market just being unable to
break away on the upside."
An earlier government report showing a drop in durable goods
orders pushed the dollar index lower, giving initial
support to equities as it eases fears that the rally in the U.S.
currency will hurt corporate earnings. However, with valuations
stretched as stock indexes trade near record highs, weak
economic data is not welcome.
"The dollar strength can sap earnings growth, but if you
continue to see soft economic data here, a confirmation of
decelerating growth, that will certainly affect the market,"
said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
At 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 192.64 points, or 1.07 percent, to 17,818.5,
the S&P 500 lost 17.56 points, or 0.84 percent, to
2,073.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.68 points,
or 1.6 percent, to 4,915.05.
The Nasdaq underperformed due to declines in biotechnology
and semiconductor stocks. The Nasdaq Biotech index fell
3.1 percent, dropping almost 6 percent this week so far, after a
string of six consecutive weekly gains totaling more than 16
percent. An index of chipmakers fell 3.5 percent on the
day.
Kraft Foods jumped 38.4 percent to $84.86 after a
merger agreement with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G
Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. Kraft Heinz Co will
trade publicly and will be the third-largest food company in
North America.
Kofax Ltd rallied 46 percent to $10.93 after Lexmark
International, known for its printers, said it would buy
Kofax in a deal of about $1 billion that would double the size
of its enterprise software business. Lexmark shares jumped 7.9
percent to $44.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,965 to 972, for a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,010 issues fell and 603 advanced for a 3.33-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 11 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 57 new highs
and 23 new lows.
