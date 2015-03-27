US STOCKS-Wall St to dip at open with focus on Yellen speech

* Dow Chemical to spin off unit, merge it with Olin
* Q4 GDP at 2.2 pct, but corporate profits fall
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen to speak shortly before the closing
bell
* Futures off: Dow 40 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks were set to dip
at the open on Friday, setting indexes up for a full week of
daily declines, as the dollar index added to the previous
session's rebound ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen.
Yellen will speak on monetary policy at 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945
GMT) in San Francisco, and traders will keep an ear out for
clues on the timing of the start of the tightening path at the
Fed.
Equities have traded in lockstep with the U.S. currency of
late ahead of the start of earnings season, as traders gauge how
much the greenback's strength will hurt corporations' bottom
lines.
"Yellen will be the big news of the day, certainly, so I
don't expect a lot of movement before that," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"We'll see how people interpret what she has to say."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 3 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 40 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 8 points.
The final reading on gross domestic product for the last
quarter of 2014 came in unchanged from the previous forecast, at
a 2.2 percent rate of expansion. After-tax corporate profits
fell at a 1.6 percent rate in the fourth quarter as a strong
dollar dented the earnings of multinationals.
The University of Michigan final March consumer sentiment
reading is due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
Dow Chemical shares jumped near 4 percent in
premarket trading after it announced the spinoff of part of a
unit that will then merge with Olin Corp. Olin shares
soared 25 percent in light trading.
BlackBerry posted a fiscal fourth-quarter profit,
its turnaround efforts beginning to gain traction. BlackBerry
shares were up 5.6 percent in volatile premarket trading.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)