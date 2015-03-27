US STOCKS-Wall St ends 4-day skid on late tech rally

* Intel in talks to buy Altera - WSJ
* Healthcare buoys indexes as biotechs bounce back
* Yellen says rate hike could be warranted later this year
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.57 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Friday after late news of merger talks in the semiconductor
space boosted the technology sector and helped major indexes
snap a four-day losing streak.
The Wall Street Journal reported chipmaker Intel Corp
is in talks to buy rival Altera Corp, citing
people familiar with the matter, sending the PHLX semiconductor
index up 2.8 percent.
Intel shares jumped 6.4 percent to $32 as the biggest boost
to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes. Altera shares
surged 28.4 percent to $44.39.
"We've seen a lot of M&A news recently and it's helping the
market," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at
Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
"There is definitely an M&A cycle going on, so that is a
good thing."
Equity markets were largely unfazed by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's comments at a monetary policy conference in San
Francisco. She said the U.S. Federal Reserve is giving "serious
consideration" to beginning to reduce its accommodative monetary
policy and a rate hike may be warranted later this year,
although a downturn in core inflation or wage growth could force
it to hold off.
"I don't think there is anything new or different here,"
said Massocca.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.43 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 17,712.66, the S&P 500 gained 4.87
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,061.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.86 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,891.22.
Healthcare also helped buoy indexes as biotech stocks
bounced 1.9 percent higher after suffering a 7-percent drop in
the prior four sessions, while energy was the worst
performing S&P sector as crude prices resumed their decline.
Investors have been cautious ahead of the start of earnings
season, as traders look to see how much the strong U.S. dollar
will hurt corporations' bottom lines. For the week, the S&P 500
fell 2.2 percent, the Dow lost 2.3 percent and the Nasdaq
declined 2.7 percent.
U.S. consumer sentiment fell month-over-month in March, a
survey released on Friday showed, though the decline was smaller
than forecast.
The final reading of gross domestic product for the last
quarter of 2014 was unchanged at a 2.2 percent rate of
expansion. After-tax corporate profits fell at a 1.6 percent
rate in the fourth quarter as a strong dollar dented the
earnings of multinationals.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,842 to 1,187, for a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,592
issues rose and 1,106 fell, for a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 6 new 52-week highs and 6
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 38 new
lows.
Volume was light, with about 5.66 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, well below the 6.78 billion average so far this
month, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)