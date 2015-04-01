US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower after ADP report

* S&P 500, Nasdaq coming off 9th quarterly rise
* ADP data misses expectations, raising payroll concerns
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks dipped at the open
on Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected report on private sector
employment raised concerns that Friday's impending jobs report
could also point to worsening conditions in the labor market.
The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private
employers added 189,000 jobs last month, well below economists'
expectations for 225,000 jobs. The report was the weakest since
January 2014.
The private employment reading precedes Friday's jobs data,
the most widely watched indicator of the week, though that
arrives on Good Friday when the stock market will be closed. The
inability of market participants to trade off that report could
generate some volatility going into the holiday.
"The correlation between ADP and the payroll report isn't
terribly strong, but given the size of the miss, this could
cause investors to pause and reassess the landscape," said David
Lebovitz, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset
Management in New York.
Data due through the week will be studied for indications on
whether economic growth is brisk enough to spur the U.S. Federal
Reserve to begin raising interest rates sooner than expected.
The Fed has said that a rate hike, which will raise
borrowing costs and possibly curb spending, is likely when it
deems the economy strong enough to withstand the impact of such
a move. Many analysts believe the first hike will come in
September.
"Markets have been trading sideways, with the S&P having
difficulty breaking above 2,100, but bad news could become good
news if that means the Fed will hold off on raising rates a bit
longer," Lebovitz said.
Major indexes are coming off a weak month in March but the
S&P and Nasdaq are coming off modest first-quarter advances; the
Nasdaq's nine-quarter streak of gains was the longest in its
history. The S&P 500 is down 2.3 percent from its March 2 record
close.
In company news, Sears Holdings Corp rose 9.4
percent to $45.26 after it said it would raise more than $2.5
billion by selling stores to a real estate investment trust it
is setting up, in the latest move to shore up its finances.
Macerich Co fell 5 percent to $80.11 after Simon
Property Group withdrew its offer to buy the company.
Shares of Simon dipped 0.2 percent to $195.06.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65.79 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 17,710.33, the S&P 500 lost 7.1
points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,060.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.02 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,886.87.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,498 to 1,220, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,415 issues fell and 780 advanced for a 1.81-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting no new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 8 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)