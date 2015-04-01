US STOCKS-Wall St declines after data; automakers fall

* S&P 500, Nasdaq start second quarter with losses
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday
as weaker-than-expected data spurred concerns over economic
growth ahead of Friday's jobs report and first-quarter earnings.
Leading the day's declines for a second day was the S&P
health care sector, which fell 1.2 percent. Health care
was the strongest sector in the first quarter, appreciating 6.2
percent.
Shares of automakers also declined after reporting March
sales. Shares of General Motors were down 2 percent at
$36.74 while Ford was down 1.4 percent at $15.91 as sales
dipped at both companies.
U.S. private employers added the smallest number of workers
in more than a year in March and factory activity hit a near
two-year low, fresh signs that economic growth slowed
significantly in the first quarter.
The reports precede Friday's jobs data, the most widely
watched indicator of the week, though that arrives on Good
Friday when the stock market will be closed.
Investors also are anxious ahead of the start of
first-quarter earnings, which strategists say could be hurt by
the rising dollar's impact on multinational companies.
Estimates for first-quarter results have fallen sharply
since Jan. 1, and earnings for the quarter now are expected to
have declined 2.9 percent from a year ago, which would be the
worst quarter for S&P 500 companies since 2009, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
"People continue to have concerns about earnings weakness
and economic weakness," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment
officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.94 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 17,698.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.2
points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,059.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.66 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,880.23.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished their ninth straight quarter
of gains on Tuesday, while the Dow dipped for the quarter.
Shares of Monsanto were up 3.9 percent at $116.96
and the stock was among the biggest positive influences on the
S&P 500 after its results and forecast.
Energy shares also gained along with oil prices.
ConocoPhillips was up 1.2 percent at $63.02.
Shares of GoDaddy Inc's jumped in their debut
following a $460 million initial public offering. The stock
ended up 30.8 percent at $26.15.
After the bell, shares of Micron Technology dipped 2
percent to $26.60 as the company forecast lower revenue for the
current quarter.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 1,621 to
1,416, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,449 issues fell
and 1,280 advanced, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and
four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 59
new lows.
About 6.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.5 billion daily average for the last five trading
sessions, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Nick Zieminski and James
Dalgleish)