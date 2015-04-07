US STOCKS-Futures tick up with eyes on FedEx

* Thin economic and earnings calendar ahead

* Two private equity consortia in talks to buy Informatica

* Canada to sell its GM stake to Goldman Sachs

* Futures up: Dow 39 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts

NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Tuesday, following two sessions of gains on the S&P 500, with FedEx's multibillion dollar transatlantic acquisition expected to lift the transports sector.

* A thin economic calendar and no earnings reports from S&P 500 components will leave traders wanting, with the benchmark index less than 2 percent away from its record high set early last month.

* FedEx shares rose 4.1 percent in premarket trading as it seeks to buy Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express for $4.8 billion, a deal in which United Parcel Service failed two years ago when its bid was blocked by competition regulators. Unlike FedEx, UPS already had a strong European network when it bid for TNT.

* General Motors shares fell 2.1 percent in early trade after Canada agreed to sell nearly 73.4 million GM shares it owns to Goldman Sachs.

* Informatica Corp jumped 5 percent premarket as the enterprise software company has received offers from two private equity consortia and is negotiating a sale that could value it between $5 billion and $6 billion.

Futures snapshot at 7:23 a.m. EDT (1123 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.2 percent, with 98,772 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.29 percent, in volume of 12,617 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.22 percent, with 17,045 contracts changing hands.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)