US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher after 2-day run; FedEx up

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday, on the heels of two sessions of gains for the S&P 500, with deals including a bid from FedEx for a Dutch peer indicating companies still see value in the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,921.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,082.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,921.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA