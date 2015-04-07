US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher after 2-day run; FedEx up

NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday, on the heels of two sessions of gains for the S&P 500, with deals including a bid from FedEx for a Dutch peer indicating companies still see value in the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,921.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,082.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,921.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)