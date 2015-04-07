CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St up on deals, biotech boost

(Corrects GM stock price in paragraph 8 to $35.90, not $67.25)
* Biotech shares jump after four days of losses
* FedEx to buy Dutch peer TNT; Informatica to go private
* Canada to sell its GM stake to Goldman Sachs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.63 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
extending two sessions of gains for the S&P 500, with deals
including a bid from FedEx for a Dutch peer indicating companies
still see value in the market.
Shares of FedEx rose 3.3 percent to $172.14 as it
seeks to buy Dutch package delivery company TNT Express
for $4.8 billion. Two years ago, competition
regulators blocked United Parcel Service's bid for TNT
because, unlike FedEx, that suitor already had a strong European
network.
Deals are "the rational outcome of this environment" of low
interest rates, said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst
at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"When you have money in the bank and you either have to
return it to shareholders or do something with it the next
thing is you buy a competitor. You put that cash to work."
Healthcare stocks led the advance on the S&P 500 with
biotech shares up after four days of losses. The Nasdaq Biotech
index added 2.3 percent, its largest gain since
mid-March.
Energy shares also gave the market support, with the sector
up 0.8 percent as crude futures added to gains.
At 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 98.9 points, or 0.55 percent, to 17,979.75,
the S&P 500 gained 8.84 points, or 0.42 percent, to
2,089.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.79 points, or
0.63 percent, to 4,948.10.
General Motors shares fell 2.1 percent to $35.90
after Canada agreed to sell nearly 73.4 million shares of the
automaker to Goldman Sachs.
Informatica Corp jumped 4.3 percent to $47.78 after
the enterprise software provider said it would be taken private
by Permira Advisers and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for
about $5.3 billion.
In yet another deal, Axalta Coating Systems said
Berkshire Hathaway would buy an 8.7 percent stake in
the paint company from controlling shareholder Carlyle Group
for $560 million. Axalta shares gained 7 percent to
$30.31.
Viacom shares fell 2 percent to $67.23 after it
halted its $20 billion repurchase program as it embarks on a
restructuring that includes cutting jobs and reorganizing three
of its domestic network groups.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,559 to 1,258, for a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,541 issues rose and 954 fell for a 1.62-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 9 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 43 new highs
and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)