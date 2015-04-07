US STOCKS-Wall St ends down, dollar gains offset deal news optimism

* Biotech shares jump after four days of losses
* FedEx to buy Dutch peer TNT; Informatica to go private
* Canada to sell its GM stake to Goldman Sachs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks ended slightly
lower on Tuesday, reversing course late in the session as
strength in the dollar offset optimism about deal news.
The S&P utilities sector, which helped lead gains
on Monday, was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, closing down 1.1
percent.
The dollar recovered from recent losses, reaching session
highs in afternoon trading. That shifted investor focus again to
worries about its impact on U.S. earnings.
"If the (dollar) move is gradual it shouldn't impact stocks
too much, as companies will have a chance to hedge against the
impact, but a sharp rise will have an impact," said Tony Roth,
chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust in Wilmington,
Delaware.
Stocks were in positive territory for most of the session,
lifted by deal news that suggested companies still see value in
the market.
Shares of FedEx rose 2.7 percent to $171.16 as it
seeks to buy Dutch package delivery company TNT Express
for $4.8 billion.
Two years ago, competition regulators blocked United Parcel
Service's bid for TNT because, unlike FedEx, that suitor
already had a strong European network.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.43 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,875.42, the S&P 500 lost 4.29 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 2,076.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,910.23.
While a strong U.S. dollar is a sign of solid fundamentals,
analysts are concerned that the currency will weigh on the
earnings of U.S. multinational companies. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch on Tuesday cut its 2015 earnings estimates for the
S&P 500 by $2 a share, citing the foreign exchange headwind.
General Motors shares fell 2.5 percent to $35.73 and
the stock was among the day's most active after Canada agreed to
sell nearly 73.4 million shares of the automaker to Goldman
Sachs.
Other decliners included shares of Viacom, which
fell 1.9 percent to $67.28 after it halted its $20 billion
repurchase program as it embarks on a restructuring that
includes cutting jobs and reorganizing three of its domestic
network groups.
Shares of Twitter jumped 4 percent to $52.87 and hit
their highest in six months following a Barron's report that the
company has hired advisers to fend off a takeover
bid.
Informatica Corp jumped 4.3 percent to $47.79 after
the enterprise software provider said it would be taken private
by Permira Advisers and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,699 to 1,352, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,457 issues fell and 1,267 advanced for a 1.15-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 9 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 68 new highs
and 24 new lows.
About 5.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.3 billion daily average for the month to
date, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)