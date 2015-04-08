US STOCKS-Wall St rises in volatile trading after Fed minutes

* Fed minutes indicate rate hike in 2015, but members differ
on month
* Mylan jumps after offering to buy Perrigo for about $29
bln
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
but trading was volatile following the release of minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve that indicated the central bank
remained on track for a rate hike this year.
Major indexes initially fell after the release, as several
Fed participants went on record saying they expected upcoming
economic data would warrant an initial rate increase in June,
which would be sooner than currently expected. Other
participants anticipate a hike later in 2015 due to recent
strength in the U.S. dollar.
Market participants had been expecting the first rate hike
to come in September or later, with the March payroll report,
which came in sharply under expectations last week, pointing to
slowing growth. The central bank has said it would only raise
rates when data suggests the economy is strong enough to
withstand it.
"Recent comments suggested that the Fed was moving more
towards September or later, based off some softer economic
reports. June would come as a surprise," said Alan Gayle, senior
investment strategist and director of asset allocation at
RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia. "If the Fed moves
monetary policy in an arbitrarily fast manner, that would be a
detriment for stocks."
Fed officials acknowledged risks from overseas and a weak
start to the year at their March meeting but remained confident
in the strength of the recovery, the minutes showed.
Markets had been positive prior to the minutes, boosted by
merger activity in the healthcare sector, though the energy
sector was weak as crude oil plunged.
Mylan jumped 17 percent to $69.94 after the generic
drugmaker offered to buy Perrigo Co for about $29
billion in cash and stock. Perrigo jumped 20 percent to $197.75.
The two companies were the biggest gainers on
the S&P 500.
U.S. crude futures dropped 6.3 percent after U.S.
Energy Information Administration data showed the largest weekly
build in oil inventories since March 2001. The
news offset Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion bid for
rival BG Group.
The S&P Energy index fell 0.7 percent while Exxon
Mobil lost 1.5 percent to $84.44 and Chevron Corp
shed 1.5 percent to $106.86.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.2 points, or
0.19 percent, to 17,909.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.9
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,082.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 37.68 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,947.91.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,888 to 1,093, for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,727 issues rose and 958 fell for a 1.80-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 67 new highs
and 25 new lows.
