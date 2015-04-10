US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on GE divestment, buyback plan

* GE set for $50 bln buyback plan; most active on NYSE
* Import prices decline, in line with expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 10 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as
investors lauded GE's decision to divest the bulk of its
high-risk GE Capital business and on its share repurchase plan.
The S&P Industrials was up 1.5 percent as the best
performing of the 10 major S&P sectors, paced by GE's gain.
General Electric jumped 7.6 percent to $27.69 as the
most active stock on the New York Stock Exchange, with more than
236 million shares changing hands. The advance came after GE
said there was potential to return more than $90 billion to
investors through 2018.
"The GE deal is very transformative. The stock has been
under-owned by institutional investors and that's going to
change now," said Tom Donino, co-head of equity trading at First
New York Securities.
GE will sell the bulk of its $30 billion real estate
portfolio over the next two years as it returns to its
industrial roots, with Blackstone and Wells Fargo
snapping up most of its assets. Blackstone shares were up 1.9 at
$39.99 and Wells Fargo shares inched up 0.2 percent to $54.33.
In another real estate deal, Excel Trust was up 14.2
percent at $15.81 after it said it would be bought by Blackstone
Group for about $2 billion.
"The real estate market will appreciate as long as the rates
remain low or rise marginally which points towards a bullish
market," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.5 points, or
0.5 percent, to 18,049.23, the S&P 500 gained 9.84
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,101.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.68 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,991.25.
The S&P 500 is up 1.6 percent for the week and is on
track for a second week of gains, helped by a pickup in merger
activity. Investors are also bracing for corporate results after
earnings season kicked off earlier this week.
Data Friday showed import prices for March declined 0.3
percent, as expected.
Consumers flocked to Apple Inc stores around the
world to take in the new Apple Watch. Reviews have been mixed,
however, and shares initially fell before rebounding to trade up
slightly at $126.65.
Citrix Systems shares fell 2.7 percent to $62.88
after the cloud-computing software maker cut its first-quarter
forecast for earnings and revenue.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,843 to 1,036, for a 1.78-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,616
issues rose and 959 fell for a 1.69-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 17 new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 11
new lows.
