US STOCKS-GE sparks broad Wall St rally; indexes post weekly gains

* GE set for $50 bln buyback plan; shares most active on
NYSE
* Indexes post weekly gain; Dow, S&P up for 2nd straight
week
* Focus expected to turn to earnings next week; banks on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a strong
week with a broad rally on Friday as investors lauded GE's
decision to divest most of its high-risk GE Capital business and
repurchase up to $50 billion of its shares.
All 10 primary S&P 500 sectors ended up on the day but the
S&P Industrials index, driven by gains in GE shares,
was by far the best performer and rose 1.5 percent.
General Electric rose 10.8 percent to $28.51, hitting
its highest level since September 2008 after it said there was
potential to return more than $90 billion to investors through
2018.
Friday marked the biggest one-day jump for the stock, as
well as the most active session, since March 2009. More than 351
million shares changed hands, making GE the most active name on
the New York Stock Exchange by far. It was also the S&P 500's
biggest percentage gainer.
"This is indicative of a broader trend, a refocus on
shareholders, and that can provide a support for markets," said
David Lebovitz, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset
Management in New York. "If we continue to see buybacks and
higher dividends, and I suspect we will, that makes a more
convincing case for equities going forward."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.92 points,
or 0.55 percent, to 18,057.65, the S&P 500 gained 10.88
points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,102.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.41 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,995.98.
For the week, the Dow is up 1.6 percent, the S&P is up 1.7
percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.3 percent. Both the Dow and S&P
notched their second straight week of gains, helped by a pickup
in merger activity.
Investors are looking ahead to the first-quarter earnings
season. While some companies reported this week, next week will
see results from a number major firms, including several banks.
Profits of companies on the S&P 500 are
projected to have declined by 2.9 percent in the first three
months from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"There's a bit of a rough patch ahead, but I think we should
be able to jump over lower expectations," said Lebovitz, "I
don't anticipate a sharp fall in stocks throughout the season."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,782 to 1,232, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,603 issues rose and 1,100 fell for a 1.46-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 26 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 93 new highs
and 21 new lows.
About 5.47 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, down from the month-to-date
average of 6.22 billion.
