US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 edge lower as earnings worries deepen

* Netflix to raise share authorization in step to split
stock
* GE shares slide after Friday's sharp gains
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up
0.02 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 13 The Dow and S&P 500 edged lower on
Monday as caution grew about the dollar's impact on U.S.
earnings, while the Nasdaq was up slightly after briefly trading
above 5,000.
Shares of big pharmaceutical companies were among the
biggest drags on the Dow and S&P 500, with Johnson & Johnson
down 1.2 percent.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies after hitting a peak of 99.99, its highest in
four weeks. Market participants have been concerned about the
impact of the currency's strength on the profits of
multinational companies.
Corporate earnings kicks into high gear this week.
Estimates for first-quarter S&P 500 results have fallen sharply
since Jan. 1, with earnings for the period expected to have
declined 2.9 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
"I think this is the first quarter where the dollar impact
will really be measurable," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston.
At 2:21 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
38.07 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,019.58, the S&P 500
lost 4.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,097.58 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 0.99 points, or 0.02 percent, to
4,996.96.
Shares of General Electric were down 3 percent at
$27.65 after rallying on Friday, when it said there was
potential to return more than $90 billion to investors through
2018.
Apple shares dipped 0.2 percent to $126.87,
reversing earlier gains that followed reports the Apple Watch
may have received about a million orders in its debut.
Netflix shares were up 5 percent at $477.29. The
video streaming company said Friday it was seeking to increase
its share authorization by nearly 30 times as a possible first
step towards a stock split.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,709 to 1,294, for a 1.32-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,402
issues rose and 1,294 fell, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 24 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 99 new highs and 20 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Nick Zieminski)