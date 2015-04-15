US STOCKS-Wall St up as earnings worries recede, oil jumps

* Bank of America profit rises as costs fall

* Delta profit up, helped by cheap fuel

* Netflix to report after the bell

* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to midday)

April 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday led by gains in the energy sector as crude prices jumped and as earnings from major companies beat lowered expectations.

All 10 major S&P 500 sectors posted gains with the energy index up 1.7 percent. U.S. crude jumped more than 4 percent after a lower-than-expected build of crude stockpiles in the United States.

Intel, which reported results after the bell on Tuesday, was up 4.3 percent at $32.84 as it forecast flat revenue for the entire year despite some weakness in the first quarter.

Delta Air Lines' first-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations as cheap fuel continued to help its bottom line. Its stock rose 3.7 percent to $44.69.

"The positive results from Intel and other companies have allowed the markets to breathe a sigh of relief since the reports haven't been a complete disaster," said Jeff Clark, a trading analyst at Stansberry Research in Baltimore.

Concerns had been growing that this earnings season will be weak as lower oil prices hit the energy sector, a strong U.S. dollar weighs on multinationals, and because of extreme weather in the eastern United States. First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen falling 2.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.72 points, or 0.31 percent, to 18,093.42, the S&P 500 gained 9.31 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,105.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.14 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,998.42.

HCA Holdings' shares were up 2.5 percent at $79.30 after the hospital operator said it expects first-quarter results above analysts' expectations.

Bank of America's, shares were down 0.5 percent at $15.73. The No. 2 U.S. bank by assets' first-quarter profit narrowly beating analysts' estimates.

Video streaming company Netflix will report after the market close.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by 2,007 to 929, for a 2.16-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,692 issues rose and 904 fell, for a 1.87-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 was posting 14 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 64 new highs and 10 new lows.

