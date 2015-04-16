US STOCKS-Futures drop, but Netflix rallies early

* Wall St on an uptrend; Nasdaq near record
* Netflix rallies after results, SanDisk lower
* Jobless claims seen dropping by 1,000 in latest week
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
April 16 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on
Thursday as investors continued to digest a corporate reporting
season that has come in ahead of profit expectations but shows
little in the way of organic growth.
* Of the 36 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported thus
far, 81 percent have exceeded profit expectations, over the
long-term average of 63 percent. Only 47 have beaten on revenue,
however, below the historical average of 61 percent. That
suggests companies are boosting their bottomlines with cost cuts
rather than through business expansion.
* Among the positive reports, UnitedHealth Group Inc
on Thursday reported strong earnings and revenue growth, sending
shares up 3.5 percent to $121.44 in light premarket trading.
Netflix Inc late Wednesday added more
subscribers than projected in the first quarter, sending shares
up 12 percent to $533.15 before the bell.
* On the downside, SanDisk Corp fell 9.3 percent to
464.50 in heavy premarket trading a day after forecasting a
steeper-than-expected fall in full-year revenue.
* First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen
falling 2.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, eroded
by low oil prices, a strong dollar and extreme weather in the
eastern United States.
* Energy shares may continue to be volatile as U.S. crude
futures dropped 1.9 percent to $55.31 a barrel. That
follows a rise of 5.8 percent on Wednesday, the fifth day of
gains for the commodity.
* Wall Street has been on an uptrend of late, with the S&P
500 rising in seven of the past nine sessions. Wednesday's gains
brought the Nasdaq within striking distance of its record-high
close of 5,048.62 in 2000.
* Data on jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT). Claims are seen falling by 1,000 to 280,000 in the latest
week.
Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. EDT (1054 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.36
percent, with 97,363 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.24
percent, in volume of 12,351 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 52 points, or 0.29 percent,
with 17,082 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)