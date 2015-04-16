US STOCKS-Wall St dips, but Netflix surge supports Nasdaq

* Netflix rallies after results, SanDisk lower
* Jobless claims unexpectedly rise in latest week
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct

April 16 U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as
corporate results showed little organic growth even as they
largely beat profit expectations.
While Netflix surged following blockbuster results, curbing
the decline on Nasdaq, shares of SanDisk slumped following a
weak revenue outlook that added to concerns about the pace of
top-line improvement.
Of the 36 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported thus
far, 81 percent exceeded profit expectations, well above the
long-term average of 63 percent. Only 47 have beaten on revenue,
however, below the historical average of 61 percent. That
suggests companies are boosting their bottom lines with cost
cuts rather than through business expansion.
"This is a pricy market. It needs earnings to sustain it,
and the earnings need to be sustained by strong demand. Right
now I'm not thrilled with the level of revenue growth we're
seeing," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in
New York.
First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen falling
2.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, eroded by low
oil prices, a strong dollar and extreme weather in the eastern
United States.
Netflix was the S&P's biggest gainer, up 13 percent
at $537 a day after it added more subscribers than projected in
the first quarter. SanDisk was the
benchmark index's biggest decliner, off 7 percent at $66.26
after its forecast.
Among other notable earnings, UnitedHealth Group Inc
reported strong earnings and revenue growth, sending shares up
3.3 percent to $121.17. Goldman Sachs
fell 0.8 percent to $199.49 despite reporting
better-than-expected earnings. Both companies
are Dow components.
Energy shares fell 0.8 percent as U.S. crude futures
dropped 1.9 percent to $55.31 a barrel. That follows a
rise of 5.8 percent on Wednesday, the fifth day of gains for the
commodity.
Jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week, but
continuing claims fell to their lowest since 2000, a trend that
points to a strengthening labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.98 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 18,067.63, the S&P 500 lost 6.08
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,100.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 6.99 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,004.02.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,796 to 890, for a 2.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,290 issues
fell and 1,003 advanced for a 1.29-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 4 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 35 new highs
and 6 new lows.
