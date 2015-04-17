US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open on China clampdown worry

* China action deepens worry of short-selling
* GE, Honeywell blame strong dollar for lower revenue
* Consumer Price Index up 0.2 pct
* Futures down: Dow 156 pts, S&P 14.25 pts, Nasdaq 38 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 17 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a
lower opening on Friday on investor concerns over reports of a
regulatory clampdown on trading in China, a move that
potentially would be negative for a recently flow of money into
Chinese exchanges.
China has allowed fund managers to lend stocks for
short-selling, in order to increase the supply of shares.
China H-Share index futures were down more than
4.24 percent at 1247 GMT. Global equities also lost ground on
fears over the clampdown in China.
"There restrictions on short selling have been lifted in
China and when one market sneezes, the rest of them usually
react," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
U.S. data released Friday showed that the Consumer Price
Index increased 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in
February, pointing to signs of some inflation that should keep
the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates
this year.
The University of Michigan survey on consumer confidence is
expected at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
The U.S. quarterly earnings season has been mixed so far
with companies beating lowered expectations, but some
disappointing results Thursday after the markets closed and
early on Friday have raised concerns.
Shares of General Electric were down 0.6 percent at
$27.46 after the company's revenue fell, hurt by the strong
dollar. Results were also weighed by $16 billion in charges tied
to its divestment of GE Capital assets.
Honeywell International shares were up 0.3 percent
at $104.11 in premarket trading after the manufacturer of
aircraft climate control systems blamed a strong dollar for a 5
percent fall in revenue.
American Express, the world's largest credit card
issuer, reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts'
estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar and the loss of several
co-branded tie-ups.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were down 12
percent at $2.53 before the bell after the chipmaker posted a
bigger loss and said it expected weak demand for personal
computers to continue for some time.
"Eventually people have to say, "Ok, forget about the Fed
and central bankers nonsense and focus on the fundamentals,"
because if the large-caps are coming in with lower-than-expected
earnings, then you know that other smaller companies will be in
trouble," said Saluzzi.
Britain postponed a sale of Treasury bills and global bond
trading was hit by a power outage Friday at business and market
news provider Bloomberg, which competes with Thomson Reuters.
Futures snapshot at 9:06 a.m. (1306 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.68
percent, with 27,7647 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.86
percent, with 44,623 contracts changing hands.
* Dow e-minis were down 156 points, or 0.86 percent,
with 44,725 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)